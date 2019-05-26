3 shot inside Minneapolis-area home expected to survive

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police say three people shot inside their home in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park are expected to survive.

Police say the shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday and the victims drove themselves about a mile to seek help before encountering officers and paramedics.

No one has been arrested and St. Louis Park spokeswoman Jacque Smith told the Star Tribune the victims may have known the suspect or suspects. She says the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

