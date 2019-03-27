3 suspects plead not guilty in June killing of man in Galena

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three suspects in the 2018 killing of a man outside a Galena residence on the south edge of Reno have pleaded not guilty.

KOLO-TV reports Tyler Hernandez, Quentin Moore and Jamil Geronimo entered the pleas Wednesday during their arraignment in Washoe District Court.

Judge Scott Freeman scheduled their murder trial to begin Sept. 23 for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Paul Dobbins last June.

Prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from a feud between the victim and one of the suspects after a chance meeting at a party in a Galena neighborhood.

Geronimo also is charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting earlier that evening at a bar on the edge of downtown.

Geronimo and Hernandez were arrested three weeks later in San Diego. Moore was arrested during a standoff with a Reno SWAT team in September.

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com