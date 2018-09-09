Police: Pair guns down 3 men inside White Castle in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say three young men were shot to death in a White Castle on Detroit's west side.

Officer Vanessa Burt says two men entered the restaurant at around 12:25 a.m. Sunday and shot the three victims, who were ages 25, 24 and 20. Investigators have no information on the assailants.

The restaurant's windows had bullet holes and handguns were recovered at the scene.

It wasn't immediately known if the victims were customers or workers at the restaurant.

The restaurant is normally open 24 hours but was closed later Sunday. Signs said it would reopen Monday morning.