3rd inmate also gets 12 years for jail attack on 2 guards

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A Missouri man already given a life sentence for murder in Iowa has given 12 years for attacking two guards in the Des Moines County Jail in Burlington.

Court records show 24-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez, of St. Louis, was sentenced Monday. He'd pleaded guilty to willful injury and to assault on a correctional officer.

Sanders-Galvez was given a life sentence for his role in killing a gender-fluid Burlington teenager, Kedarie Johnson.

The two officers were attacked Dec. 10 by Sanders-Galvez and two other inmates. Court records say the two other inmates, Earl Booth-Harris and Bobby Morris, also pleaded guilty. Each also was given to 12 years.

Booth-Harris is serving a life sentence in a different slaying.