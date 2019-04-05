3rd person going to prison for Grand Island kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A third person is going to prison for the kidnapping and beating of a Grand Island man.

Hall County District Court records say 22-year-old Olivia Perez was sentenced Thursday to three to 10 years and given credit for 157 days already served. She'd pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery after prosecutors dropped related charges.

Prosecutors say Perez, Alicen Cote and Fernando Lopez kidnapped and beat Tanner Fenton after forcing their way into his home on June 4 last year. He was found bound and gagged at a road intersection later that day.

Cote and Lopez were sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for their involvement.