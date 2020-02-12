3rd person pleads to federal charges in Missouri man's death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A third person has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the death of a developmentally delayed Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete.

Anthony R. K. Flores pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying to authorities about seeing Carl DeBrodie at a barbecue he hosted in April 2017. Flores' mother, Sherry Paulo, told him to tell authorities DeBrodie was at the party, according to the plea agreement.

DeBrodie's body was found inside a crate at a Fulton storage locker in April 2017, but authorities believe he died in the fall of 2016.

DeBrodie lived at Second Chance Homes in Fulton, which cared for developmentally delayed adults. Paulo, 54, and her husband, Anthony R. Flores, 59, worked with their son at the home.

The elder Flores and Paulo pleaded guilty in November to federal charges of failing to provide medical care for DeBrodie. Paulo also pleaded guilty to health care fraud for trying to hide that DeBrodie had died. They still face state charges related to DeBrodie's death.

Anthony R. K. Flores helped move a "heavy wooden crate" from the Second Chance Homes to the storage unit, according to the plea agreement, which does not indicate if he knew DeBrodie's body was inside the crate, KMIZ reported.

The younger Flores pleaded guilty in February 2019 to a state charge of making a false report and was sentenced to eight months in prison.