3rd suspect arrested in death of girl hit by stray bullet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 7-year-old Florida girl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted Thursday night that 21-year-old Albion Maurice Price was arrested during a traffic stop. He's charged with murder.

Earlier in the week two other suspects were arrested. Officials say two groups of men were fighting on Saturday night when gunfire broke out. A stray bullet struck Heidy Rivas Villanueva as she sat in a car in the parking lot with her father and 2-year-old brother waiting for her mother to get off work.

Officials say 19-year-old Stanley Tyron Harris III and a 17-year-old have been charged with murder. Lawyers for the suspects aren't listed on their jail records.

A memorial for the child was held Tuesday night.