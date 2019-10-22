4 South Koreans arrested over break-in at US envoy compound

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have formally arrested four anti-American students who broke into the U.S. ambassador's residence in Seoul while protesting the Trump administration's demands for South Korea to pay more to help cover the costs of keeping U.S. troops.

The Seoul Central District Court said Tuesday its judges granted arrest warrants for the four students over concerns that they would attempt to flee or destroy evidence.

Judges denied warrants for three other students who had smaller roles in the protest and were more cooperative with the investigation.

Police initially detained 19 university students Friday afternoon at the residence of Ambassador Harry Harris after 17 of them used two steel ladders to climb over the compound's wall and shouted anti-U.S. slogans before officers dragged them out.