4 Spartanburg county officers charged with domestic violence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is speaking out against domestic violence after a fourth employee has been charged with the crime in just six months.

Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright told WSPA-TV Thursday he’s never seen this many arrests from his own department in such short order. He said he “couldn’t care less what badge you wear. ... We don’t do that.”

Detention officer Christopher Marden was charged this week with kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence. Last week, recently fired former deputy Cody Steiner was accused of shoving a woman holding an infant.

In May, detention officer Kelvin Washington was charged with domestic violence and accused of harassing a woman who had a protective order against him. In July, deputy Donald Ross allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife.

___

Information from: WSPA-TV, http://www.wspa.com