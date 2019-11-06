4 arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot injures 2

WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — Two adults and two juveniles have been arrested after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot that left a man and a woman injured.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's office said Wednesday that the four suspects were arrested after they were involved in a car crash fleeing the scene.

News outlets report the shooting occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the Walmart lot in Warrenton. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot inside their car after a confrontation. They were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say the suspects fled and then were involved in a crash. Authorities say the suspects fled on foot and were all arrested over several hours Tuesday night. They face charges including malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.