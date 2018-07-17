4 children shot, 1 fatally, on Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been killed and three other children wounded in a shooting on a Philadelphia street.

Police said a 24-year-old man was also shot.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the victims were outside on a sidewalk at about midnight Monday when the shooting occurred in North Philadelphia. Police are not sure if the victims were the intended targets or whether they were hit by stray bullets.

The 14-year-old was shot in the head and died from his injuries hours later. Authorities said the other four victims, including boys ages 11, 14 and 16, were in stable condition.

Small said at least 20 shots were fired, and that investigators believe there may have been two gunmen.

___

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com