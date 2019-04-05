4 indicted, charged with trafficking drugs on the darknet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California nurse and a tattoo artist in Arizona are among four people indicted on charges of selling opioids, heroin and methamphetamine over the darknet.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Sacramento announced the indictments Friday as part of a federal operation targeting drug trafficking on the darknet that has netted 14 arrests, large seizures of narcotics and nearly $2 million in cryptocurrency.

Prosecutors said Carrie Alaine Markis ran an illegal online pharmacy out of her Rancho Cordova home by reselling fentanyl, oxycodone and other opioid pills that she bought from willing sellers.

Investigators who searched her home found $1.8 million in Bitcoin in her cryptocurrency wallet.

In a separate case, three people in Chandler, Arizona are charged with selling heroin and meth through a business they operated on the darknet.