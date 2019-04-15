4 indicted in probe of "drive-through" drug market off I-78

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Three Newark men and another from Kearny have been indicted in connection with an eight-month investigation into what authorities call a "drive-through" drug market that catered to customers traveling on Interstate 78 through Newark.

The state attorney general's office said Monday that law enforcement seized 13 illegal firearms, including two assault rifles, and more than 100,000 individual doses of heroin in December.

Three cars and nearly $200,000 in cash were also seized.

A woman from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania was charged with possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute.

The defendants will be in court to face the charges on a date to be set later.