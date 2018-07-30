4 men arrested in deaths of 2 found burned in South Carolina

SOCASTEE, S.C. (AP) — Four men have been arrested and charged with murder after the bodies of two people were found in a burned vehicle last week in South Carolina.

Horry County Police Capt. John Harrelson told news outlets the bodies were found Friday morning in Socastee in a construction area with no homes nearby. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden says both victims were male. McSpadden says the condition of the bodies have made positive identification difficult.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael W. Faile and 31-yea-rold Zachary Stell of Myrtle Beach have been charged with two counts of murder. Forty-four-year-old David L. Cook of Little River and 37-year-old William D. Tatum of Myrtle Beach are charged with two counts of murder, as well as arson and drug charges.

It was not known if the men have attorneys yet.