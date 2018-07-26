4 shot and wounded in car in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two adults and two children have been wounded in a shooting that New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said is "nonsense."

The shooting happened late Wednesday when the car with the victims was fired upon from another vehicle.

Police said the children were shot in the leg and are in good condition. Two adults were listed in good or fair condition Thursday.

Harrison said a red pickup truck pulled alongside the car and one or more people fired shots. One child in the car escaped injury.

Harrison told reporters "it's nonsense, certainly, when children are injured."

Harrison said a red pickup truck was found burning in another neighborhood shortly after the shooting. Investigators are trying to determine if it was used in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.