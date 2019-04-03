4 shot, 2 critically, at convenience store in Mississippi

HERMANVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Officials say two people were in critical condition after they and two others were shot outside a convenience store in southwest Mississippi.

Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis tells local news outlets the four were shot about 9 p.m. Tuesday at Michael Dean's Convenience Store in Hermanville, about 51 miles (82 kilometers) southwest of Jackson.

Davis says all four shooting victims were taken to a Jackson hospital and two were listed in critical condition.

The sheriff says deputies have identified a suspect and are seeking a warrant. Davis didn't name the suspect.