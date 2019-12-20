49 dogs rescued from suspected dog-fighting ring

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Pierce County Animal Control rescued 49 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting operation in Tacoma and arrested their alleged owner.

KING-TV reports animal control received a tip that pit bulls at a Tacoma home appeared to be starving.

An animal control officer visited the home and was shown six dogs. All of the dogs were malnourished, had wounds and scars, and were afraid of their owner, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

A search warrant for the home was served Dec. 18. Officers found dozens of dogs locked in crates in a garage with no lighting or ventilation.

Officers also found items associated with dog fighting and breeding which included medications, syringes, first-aid supplies, and training tools the sheriff's department said.

Animal control officers rescued 49 dogs from the home, including puppies.

Eleven of the dogs were transported to a veterinarian for medical attention. The other 38 dogs were taken to the Tacoma Humane Society.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department identified the owner of the dogs as 40-year-old Elmer Givens Jr. He was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on animal cruelty and animal fighting charges. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.