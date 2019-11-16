4th suspect arrested in Chinese teacher’s fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in North Carolina and charged in the 2016 fatal shooting of a teacher from China.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that investigators arrested 39-year-old Ambrosia Montez Neely on Friday. Police said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for a medical issue unrelated to arrest before he would be jailed.

Neely is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 33-year-old Ruijuan Guo.

Police said Guo was shot during a robbery while leaving a concert with her fiancée and friends. She had been teaching Chinese at a Union County elementary school.

Three other suspects were charged in Guo’s death earlier this month.