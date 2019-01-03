5 Connecticut police officers cleared in fatal shooting

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Investigators have determined that five Connecticut police officers who shot at and killed a rapper during an investigation into a series of carjackings and robberies were justified in their use of deadly force.

The investigation by Fairfield State's Attorney John Smriga was released Thursday.

Police said 20-year-old Zoe Dowdell, a rapper known as "Gangstalicious," was in a car with two teens on Dec. 14, 2017, when New Britain police tried to pull him over.

The report indicates Dowdell's car was driving on the sidewalk and accelerating toward officers when police opened fire.

Dowdell suffered four gunshot wounds and died. The two others, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured. Police found two guns in the vehicle. Both surviving occupants of the car were charged with robbery.

The shooting was caught on police dashcams.