5 killed in 1 day in domestic violence incidents in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Five people were fatally shot Thursday in domestic violence incidents across the state of Idaho,

The Idaho State Journal reports four of the five deaths were two couples who died in separate murder-suicides.

One of the domestic violence deaths occurred in Southeast Idaho when a man allegedly fatally shot his wife.

If convicted of first-degree murder, the man faces up to life in prison or possibly even the death penalty. Bingham County authorities have not yet commented on whether they'll seek the death penalty against him.

Authorities say a man in Kimberly near Twin Falls who was already facing domestic violence charges killed his girlfriend and then himself.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com