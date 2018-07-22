5 men charged for serial sewer grate theft

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say several men are being charged for a streak of serial sewer grate theft.

A Newburyport police officer was dispatched to an area of the city near Franklin Street for reports of young men stealing a sewer grate.

The investigation led the officer to a residence on Purchase Street, where a group of five 21-year-old males were found to be responsible for the vandalism. They're each charged with nine counts of vandalism of property.

Police determined nine sewer grates were taken throughout the city. The five men will be summonsed to Newburyport District Court for a show cause hearing later. One man was from Newburyport, two others from Salisbury, and one was from Kingston, New Hampshire.