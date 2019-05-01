5 people, including 2 judges, shot, wounded in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say five people, including two judges from a southern Indiana county, were shot and wounded in three overnight shootings.

Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says two Clark County judges were shot early Wednesday in the parking lot of a downtown Indianapolis White Castle restaurant. One of the men was hospitalized in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

Cooks says the men were attending a judicial conference in Indianapolis when they were shot following a disturbance at a nearby bar. She says detectives found no evidence suggesting they were targeted because they are judges.

Police said three other people were shot early Wednesday in two separate shootings. One of those victims was in good condition, while the conditions of the two others were not immediately available.