6 arrested in shooting of Mississippi store owner

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Six people have been arrested in connection with a December armed robbery and shooting of a store owner in Mississippi.

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor announced the arrests Friday at a news conference.

Three masked robbers entered the East Side Quick Stop on Dec. 18 . One of them shot Omar Fadhel in the leg and head, but he survived and was able to call 911, police said.

Four of the suspects — Jacoby O'Neal, 19, of Beldon; Jartavis Penro, 30, of Tupelo; Jaylon Ö'Neal, 19, of Tupelo and Peyton Bogan, 19, of Tupelo — face charges of armed robbery and attempted murder, news outlets reported. Bond for each was set at $500,000.

Da'Von Davidson, 28, of Pontotoc, was charged with armed robbery. Her bond was set at $250,000. Jaron Roberson, 21, of Pontotoc, faces a charge of hindering prosecution and rendering crminal assistance. His bond was set at $25,000.

It was unknown if any of the suspects had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Tutor said that Jacoby O’Neal was already in custody on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 28 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tupelo High School senior Tiara Dancer. He also is awaiting trial on 2019 charges in Pontotoc County of armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jaylon O'Neal is also awaiting trial on the same charges in the 2019 indictment.

Tutor said all of the arrests were the culmination of 57 days of non-stop investigation, evidence collection and attention to detail.

“These people standing around me are the people who have put this case together,” Tutor said, praising Pontotoc Police investigators and officers, along with Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask, First Judicial District Attorney John Weddle and Assistant District Attorney Reagan Wise. “They have all worked tirelessly every single day since this incident occurred in December."