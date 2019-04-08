6 people injured in shooting; all are expected to survive

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say six people were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, the News Journal reports.

Police say the shooting happened about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, police said. They added that the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were listed in stable condition as of 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Tiffany Brown told the News Journal that she was sitting on a stoop nearby when she heard at least seven gunshots around the corner on North Pine Street. "Everybody heard the shots. It was like pop, pop, pop," she said.

She saw males scatter, running away down the streets. "They were all just boys," Brown told the newspaper.

She saw some of the victims go into the market at the intersection.

Brown called 911, and police arrived soon afterward.