6-year-old victim dies; gunman in 3 slayings at large

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 6-year-old Florida girl shot by a gunman who killed her mother and aunt has also died.

Haines City Police said Elizabelle Frenel died late Saturday. Her 23-year-old mother, Eli Normil, and 48-year-old aunt Nicole Guillume died at the scene of Friday night's shooting.

Police are still seeking the 38-year-old suspect, Ernst Cherizard, who had been in a relationship with Normil.

Police said Cherizard fled in a burgundy 2011 Nissan Altima, license plate GZN C82. A toll booth 200 miles away near Fort Lauderdale recorded the plate early Saturday. Haines City is 40 miles southwest of Orlando.

Police said Cherizard apologized on Facebook hours after the shooting, but Chief James Elensky called him "a monster."