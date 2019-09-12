60 years for man convicted in sexual abuse of girl

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A man convicted of sexually abusing a child from the time she was 11 years old until she was 13 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office said 33-year-old Rafael Chinchilla was sentenced Thursday. He had been convicted on Aug. 30 on multiple charges including sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13.

The release from Connick's office says the crimes occurred in Metairie and Kenner. The statement said police were notified after the victim's father found evidence of the abuse when he examined his daughter's mobile device.

The release says Chinchilla sent the girl text messages professing his love for her but also threatening her.

Judge E. Adrian Adams sentenced Chinchilla after hearing impact testimony from the victim and her father.