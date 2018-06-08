https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/7-year-old-boy-shot-injured-while-in-car-in-12979968.php
7-year-old boy shot, injured while in car in Milwaukee
Updated 7:13 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 7-year-old boy who was riding in a car was shot and injured when a woman fired a gun into the vehicle.
The incident happened about 4 p.m. Friday. The boy was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.
Authorities are still looking for the woman who fired the gunshot.
View Comments