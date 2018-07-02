75-year-old man charged with killing wife

HOLLAND, Mass. (AP) — A 75-year-old Massachusetts man is heading to court to face a murder charge in the death of his wife.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Kastberg, of Holland, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Palmer District Court.

The Hampden district attorney says police responded to his home at about 5:45 p.m. Friday after getting a 911 call about a possible homicide.

There, officers found the body of 60-year-old Janet Kastberg. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

It could not be determined if Jonathan Kastberg had a lawyer.