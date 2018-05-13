75-year-old pleads guilty to stealing $21K from man

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 75-year-old former caregiver accused of stealing over $21,000 from a man with dementia has pleaded guilty in a Wyoming court to exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

KGAB-AM reports that Elizabeth Lutz entered the plea Thursday in Laramie County District Court as part of a deal with prosecutors.

In exchange for her guilty plea, the state is recommending a two to four year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Lutz began living with and caring for a man with dementia in 2012.

Court records say she made 57 unauthorized transactions on the victim's account over a three-month period in 2016.

Lutz remains free on bond. Her sentencing date will be set as soon as a presentence investigation is complete.

