78 cases of potential voter fraud under investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general's office says it is investigating or reviewing 78 cases of potential voter fraud that emerged after the November 2016 general election.

WMUR-TV reports office spokesperson Kate Spiner said Tuesday 61 of the 78 cases are potential double-voting issues that appeared through the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck program.

Spiner says they have received 38 complaints of wrongful voting in addition to the Crosscheck cases.

She says 21 of those cases were closed as unfounded, and 17 remain under review or investigation.

Four people have been indicted on criminal charges in connection to voter fraud since November 2016.

The fourth indictment was issued last week to a Florida man who allegedly cast a ballot in Hooksett in 2016.

