8-year-old child shot in Boston during holiday celebrations

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say an 8-year-old girl and a man in his 30s have been shot during July Fourth celebrations.

Police Commissioner William Gross says the victims were shot near a park in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 11 p.m. Thursday as area residents celebrated the holiday.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He says the girl was shot in the foot and is expected to survive.

It's unclear if the victims were related.

No names were released.

No arrests were announced and Gross urged residents with information to contact police. He called the shootings" unacceptable."