911 caller warns of gas leak before fatal Wisconsin blast

In a view looking northwest from above, the aftermath of a gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie, Wis., is seen Wednesday, July 11, 2018. At the top right of the image is the site of the former Barr House where the explosion originated and leveled the building. Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr was killed Tuesday when a natural gas explosion leveled most of a city block, including the tavern Barr owned. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Recordings show that a construction worker called 911 to warn he could smell and hear a leak from a broken gas main just before a massive explosion killed a firefighter and destroyed six buildings in southern Wisconsin.

The worker told the dispatcher, "it's bad," after explaining a main had been struck in downtown Sun Prairie, near Madison.

The call was among more than two dozen 911 calls that dispatchers received on the night of the July 10 explosion. Officials released recordings of the calls Tuesday. They redacted the worker's name.

Another caller said there was smoke coming from a house that looked like it had blown up.

Police said Wednesday that they don't have a timetable for deciding whether to recommend that prosecutors should file criminal charges over the blast.