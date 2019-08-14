ACLU says Wyoming can cut its prison population in half

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union says Wyoming could cut its prison population in half by 2025 with a series of reforms that includes reducing prison sentences for drug crimes and ending prison terms for drug possession convictions.

The advocacy organization says in a report Tuesday that the state could save more than $160 million by adopting the reforms.

The proposed reforms include drastic cuts to sentencing guidelines and a significant reduction to the number of Wyoming residents behind bars as well as expanding access to mental health and addiction treatment.

The ACLU report comes at a time when the Wyoming Legislature has been considering a number of criminal justice reform bills to counter the state's rising incarceration rates.