https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/AG-Woman-died-of-gunshot-wound-to-chest-in-13829545.php
AG: Woman died of gunshot wound to chest in homicide case
NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Newport.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said police responded to a 911 call that a woman had been shot at a home on Tuesday. Police found 75-year-old Margaret "Peggy" Clarke dead inside the home.
MacDonald said in a news release Wednesday that an autopsy determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of her death is a homicide.
He said police believe they have identified all the parties involved, and there is no evidence to suggest that there's any threat to the public.
View Comments