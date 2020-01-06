Accused child molester returned to California from Mexico

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A child molestation suspect has been extradited to California from Mexico, the FBI said Monday.

Jose Cruz Naranjo Silva, 77, was arrested and charged in 2006 with committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under the age of 14. He fled while on bail in Sacramento County, the FBI said.

Prosecutors say it's too soon to know if he has an attorney.

The FBI obtained a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution two years later, and the Mexican government located and arrested Silva in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, in August.

FBI agents escorted Silva from Mexico to the Sacramento County Jail on Friday.

His extradition was paid for by the U.S. “Project Welcome Home,” which provides funds to transport federal fugitives to the United States.