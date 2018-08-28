After deputy scrubs crime scene, defense wants charges nixed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Defense attorneys have asked a judge to dismiss charges against a Montana man accused of killing his father, after a sheriff's deputy named as a beneficiary in the victim's will had the crime scene professionally cleaned.

Dawson County Chief Deputy Brett Hoagland was a friend and neighbor of 80-year-old Wilbur Fisher, who prosecutors say was shot through the eye last October by his son, Todd, at their home.

The Billings Gazette reports that during a Monday court hearing in Glendive, Hoagland said he cleaned the crime scene as a favor to the family.

Investigators testified they had previously cleared the scene after spending two days collecting evidence.

Defense attorneys say Hoagland ordered the cleaning to benefit from Wilbur Fisher's death. Hoagland could move up the list of beneficiaries if Todd Fisher loses his status in his father's will.

