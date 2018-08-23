Agency: Tunnel under old restaurant used to smuggle drugs

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik, front left, talks during during a news conference at Yuma Sector U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters in Yuma, Ariz., about the recent discovery of a cross-border tunnel used to smuggle drugs in San Luis, Ariz. Federal authorities said in court documents that the tunnel was very well-built and would have taken a drug cartel a long time, and a lot of money, to dig. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) less In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 photo, U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Porvaznik, front left, talks during during a news conference at Yuma Sector U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters in ... more Photo: Randy Hoeft, AP Photo: Randy Hoeft, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Agency: Tunnel under old restaurant used to smuggle drugs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities have discovered a sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel that went from a home in Mexico to an abandoned fast-food restaurant in Arizona.

A division of the Department of Homeland Security said it got word in April that there was a tunnel leading to an old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that's not in operation in San Luis, Arizona, about 200 yards north of the border.

Agents arrested a man who owns the abandoned building and is accused of using it to traffic drugs.

Suspect Ivan Lopez is being held in federal detention without bond because he is considered a flight risk.

His attorney, Paul A. Ramos, has not responded to a request for comment.