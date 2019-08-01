Agents: Police officer stole, then spent fake $100 bills

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in South Carolina stole two counterfeit $100 bills from an evidence room and spent them at a local store.

The State Law Enforcement Division said 46-year-old Kingstree Police officer Sallica Williams was charged Monday with misconduct in office.

An arrest warrant said Sallica Williams took the fake cash from the department's evidence room and was seen in uniform at two Dollar General stores in Kingstree spending the money.

Kingstree Police Chief Andre Williams said he called SLED to investigate after the evidence disappeared and suspended the officer without pay. The chief says he fired Sallica Williams after her arrest.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Sallica Williams.