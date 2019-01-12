Alabama-based chiropractor gets 3-plus years in fraud case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama-based chiropractor, who was accused in a scheme to conduct fraudulent physical examinations on prospective long haul truckers and submit false documents to federal transportation regulators, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports Chief U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins of the Middle District of Alabama sentenced Dr. Kenneth G. Edwards, of Columbus, Georgia, to 37 months on Thursday. Watkins says the 65-year-old physician, who practiced in Phenix City, had abused the trust placed in him by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The offense netted Edwards about $224,000.

U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. says the doctor was willing to risk putting physically unqualified individuals behind the wheels of large commercial vehicles to make a few easy bucks.

