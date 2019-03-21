Alabama inmate caught after brief escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An inmate in Alabama has been captured after a brief escape.

News outlets reported that 43-yea-rold Glen Marvin Hanback ran from a jobsite in Florence around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton reported that Hanback was a jail kitchen worker who was supposed to pick up bread for the jail. The sheriff says Hanback ran away instead.

Singleton says Hanback was captured several hours later in Tuscumbia.

Hanback had been in jail on a parole violation stemming from convictions for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Hanback is expected to face an escape charge.