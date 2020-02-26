Alabama judge convicted on ethics charges after retirement

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Alabama judge who retired after being accused of wrongly sending court work to his son has been convicted on multiple judicial ethics charges.

Records show the Alabama Court of the Judiciary returned the judgment Monday against former Cullman County District Judge Kim Chaney, who had five terms in office and was reportedly the state's longest-serving district judge.

Chaney retired recently as investigators accused him of wrongly sending $105,000 in court-appointed legal work to his attorney son, Alex Chaney, from 2015 through 2017. Chaney also was accused of wrongly ruling in cases involving his son.

Chaney, who did not contest the allegations, was ordered to pay about $3,700 in court costs. He was convicted on three judicial ethics charges involving six different rules, including a prohibition against nepotism.

Chaney served nearly 30 years in the position before retiring and being found guilty, and the Cullman Bar Association unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday praising Chaney's record and ethics despite the conviction, The Cullman Times reported. The resolution said Chaney became Alabama's longest-tenured district judge in 2018.

“We had about 20 people at the meeting, and of those, everyone in attendance was in favor of doing this resolution in support of Judge Chaney,” said Annette Parker, president of the organization.

Chaney worked as a deputy and county prosecutor before becoming a judge.