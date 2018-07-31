Alabama man gets life in prison in girlfriend's stabbing

BIRMINGTHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison after his conviction earlier this year in the stabbing death of his longtime girlfriend.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace on Monday sentenced 40-year-old Tellis Griffin for his conviction in May in the death of 40-year-old Cassandra Hatter in 2016.

Al.com reported that Griffin had been convicted following a four-day trial. Deputy District Attorney Blake Milner said Griffin killed the woman while she was in bed in her Birmingham home.

Milner said the couple had dated for seven years and he had been living with the woman and her daughter. The teen found her mother dead after she hadn't heard from Hatter in hours.

Defense attorney Darryl Bender said the couple had been arguing for days before she was killed.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews