Alabama man hurt in courthouse shooting still hospitalized

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A 72-year-old Alabama man shot by law enforcement in a courthouse last week is still hospitalized.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen tells The Chattanooga Times Free Press that Fred Swearengin had to undergo a second surgery on his hand.

Swearengin is accused of entering the Scottsboro courthouse on Sept. 18 with a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and four loaded magazines.

Authorities have said Swearengin refused to surrender his weapon when confronted by deputies at the metal detector near the building's entrance and instead drew the gun, prompting a deputy to fire. Swearengin was shot multiple times.

The involved deputies have since returned to their posts. Swearengin's motive remains unclear. The state Law Enforcement Agency is investigating and reviewing surveillance video.