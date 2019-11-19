Alabama police begin review of shooting, won’t release video
MADISON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police department says it will review a fatal shooting by officers who killed a black man, but it won’t release video of the encounter.
Dana Fletcher was killed Oct. 27, steps away from his wife and young daughter.
The 39-year-old Fletcher was shot by police responding to a report of a suspicious person outside a gymnasium.
His wife, Cherelle Fletcher, says her family was visiting so she could exercise, and they were sitting in a van when officers approached.
The sheriff’s office has said Fletcher pointed a gun at the officers.
City officials say they won’t release video from the officers’ body cameras because they anticipate a lawsuit.
Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard decided the officers were justified. Plans now call for an internal police review board to analyze the case.