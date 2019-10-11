Alabama preacher convicted of sexually abusing underage girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama preacher has been convicted of sexually abusing an underage girl in 2016.

Al.com reports 63-year-old Gregory Lucy pleaded guilty in Marengo County court this week to one count of first-degree sex abuse. Three other counts of sexual abuse and one count of attempted rape were dropped as part of the plea. District Attorney Greg Griggers is recommending a 10-year prison sentence.

Court records say he was accused of fondling a young girl. Authorities didn't say whether she was a member of Lucy's congregation at the El Shaddai Church of God in Dixon Mills.

The newspaper says Lucy declined to make a statement before the court. A sentencing date has not been set.

