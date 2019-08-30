Alabama woman accused of shooting boyfriend to death

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police chief says a woman has been arrested after a fatal shooting inside a Prattville mobile home park.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson says 43-year-old Sara Melissa Fish faces one count of murder in the death of her boyfriend.

WSFA-TV reports Thompson says officers were called to the Candlestick mobile home park Thursday and when they arrived, they found 34-year-old Jason Bobyarchick with a fatal gunshot wound.

Thompson says Fish was identified as the shooting suspect and found inside the home.

The police chief said the shooting "stemmed from a domestic violence related incident."

Fish is being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail. Bond was set at $250,000. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

