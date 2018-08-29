Albuquerque man held in Vegas in freeway wreck that killed 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 39-year-old New Mexico man faces felony driving under the influence and child neglect charges after authorities say the car he was driving slammed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of a freeway, killing two Nevada residents.

Records show that Antonio Romualdo-Macedo of Albuquerque was jailed Wednesday in Las Vegas pending a court appearance where he could have a lawyer appointed to represent him.

Romualdo-Macedo is accused of driving drunk with a 4-year-old in a child seat in a BMW that slammed into a disabled 1994 Honda Prelude about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 11 near Boulder City.

The Clark County coroner says the Honda driver, 49-year-old Jennifer Rene Taylor-Beasinger of Henderson, died of multiple injuries.

A male Honda passenger who died was not immediately identified.