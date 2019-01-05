Albuquerque police: Girl found dead in arroyo; arrest made

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say an arrest has been made in the killing of a girl who was found dead in an arroyo in southwest Albuquerque early Saturday morning.

Police didn't immediately provide information on the circumstances of the victim's death or her age but referred to her as a "female juvenile."

The age of the arrested suspect also wasn't released but Officer Simon Drobik referred to him as a male being booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.