Albuquerque police ID 20-year-old victim of a fatal shooting
Updated 2:54 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have identified the victim in a fatal shooting incident.
They say 20-year-old Clifford Patterson III died Friday following a deadly altercation inside a vehicle in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood.
Police say another person is hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting.
They're still searching for suspects in the homicide.
KOB-TV reports that it's the 23rd homicide so far this year in Albuquerque.
