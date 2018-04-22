Albuquerque police ID 20-year-old victim of a fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have identified the victim in a fatal shooting incident.

They say 20-year-old Clifford Patterson III died Friday following a deadly altercation inside a vehicle in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

Police say another person is hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting.

They're still searching for suspects in the homicide.

KOB-TV reports that it's the 23rd homicide so far this year in Albuquerque.

