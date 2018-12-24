Albuquerque police fatally shoot armed driver of stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police shot and killed a suspect in a stolen car, making it the sixth fatal officer-involved shooting this year.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Sunday night near Central and Pennsylvania during a traffic stop.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says the man driving the stolen vehicle "jumped out" and started firing on officers.

The officers returned fire.

The suspect was hit and died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Investigators have not released the suspect's identity.

The shooting is under investigation.

Earlier in the day, police shot and wounded a man armed with a rifle at a nearby apartment complex.